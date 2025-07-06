Thrissur: An Odisha native was arrested for attempting to break into an ATM and a clothing store at Thrissur High Road here on Sunday. The accused, Sunil Naik, first attempted to force open the glass door of “Izel,” a clothing store owned by Aashiq. When that failed, he moved to a nearby South Indian Bank ATM and tried to break into the machine.

Naik made several attempts to open the ATM’s cover but failed. His actions, however, triggered the alarm system at the bank’s Mumbai headquarters, prompting officials to alert the East Police Station. Police arrived at the scene promptly and apprehended Sunil Naik.

Earlier, he also made multiple attempts to open the glass door lock at the backside of the Izel shop, according to CCTV visuals.

Thrissur East Police have launched an investigation into Sunil Naik’s background and possible involvement in similar incidents.