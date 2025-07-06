Thrissur: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar arrived in Thrissur on Sunday for a two-day trip during which he is expected to visit the Guruvayur temple and interact with students and faculty of the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS).

Dhankar arrived at the international airport here in a special Indian Air Force aircraft along with his wife Dr Sudesh Dhankar, according to a statement issued by the Ernakulam district administration.

They were given a warm welcome at the airport and were received by Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar.

Family members Abha Vajpayee and Karthikeya Vajpayee also accompanied the Vice President, the statement said.

Besides Arlekar, state Industries Minister P Rajeeve, Adv Haris Beeran MP, Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak, DGP Rawada A Chandrasekhar, District Collector NSK Umesh, CIAL Managing Director S Suhas, and others were also present to receive the Vice President.

Dhankar thereafter returned to the naval airport at Kochi and will stay at the Bolgatty Grand Hyatt, the statement said.

On Monday morning, he will leave for Thrissur to visit the Guruvayur temple and then return to Kalamassery here to interact with students and teachers at NUALS at 10.55 am, it said.

The Vice President will return to Delhi from the Kochi International Airport at 12.35 pm, it added.