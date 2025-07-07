Guruvayur: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was unable to visit the famed Guruvayur Sri Krishna temple on Monday morning as his helicopter could not land due to adverse weather conditions, officials said.



The chopper, which took off from Kochi, was forced to return mid-air owing to heavy rain, according to multiple sources. However, the Vice President is expected to visit the temple later in the day after attending scheduled engagements in Kochi.

Dhankhar arrived in Thrissur on Sunday for a two-day visit, during which he is slated to visit the Guruvayur temple and interact with students and faculty at the National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kalamassery.

He flew into Kochi International Airport in a special Indian Air Force aircraft accompanied by his wife, Dr Sudesh Dhankhar. Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar received them at the airport, along with family members Abha Vajpayee and Karthikeya Vajpayee, the Ernakulam district administration said in a statement.

Also present at the airport were State Industries Minister P Rajeeve, MP Adv Haris Beeran, Chief Secretary Dr A Jayathilak, DGP Rawada A Chandrasekhar, District Collector NSK Umesh, and CIAL Managing Director S Suhas.

The Vice President later returned to the naval airport in Kochi and is staying at the Grand Hyatt, Bolgatty. As per schedule, he was to proceed to Guruvayur on Monday morning before returning to Kalamassery to address students and faculty at NUALS at 10.55 am. He is scheduled to fly back to Delhi from Kochi International Airport at 12.35 pm.