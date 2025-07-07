Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala University has been witnessing dramatic developments following the SFI’s protest over a Bharat Mata image displayed at an event attended by Governor Rajendra Arlekar on campus, and the suspension of Registrar KS Anil Kumar. The Governor, who is the Chancellor of the university, has sought a report from the Vice Chancellor in-charge, Dr Ciza Thomas, regarding the syndicate’s decision to revoke Anil Kumar’s suspension.

Following the syndicate's revocation of the suspension order issued by Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal, Anil Kumar returned to his office on Monday morning.

“I am back, as the syndicate officially informed me of the cancellation of my suspension. The university is public property, so we should maintain peace here,” Anil Kumar told the media while heading to his office.

Amidst this, Joint Registrar P Hari took an unprecedented step by going on leave after Acting Vice Chancellor Dr Ciza Thomas asked him for a report regarding his participation in the syndicate meeting—one she had earlier dissolved—and his issuance of the order reinstating Anil Kumar. In the notice served to Hari, the VC stated that his action of approving the minutes of the illegal syndicate meeting constituted a serious lapse. He was asked to submit a reply by 9 am on Monday. However, he proceeded on leave without responding to the VC’s directive. Manorama News reported that he requested more time to provide his explanation.

In response, Dr Ciza Thomas said that action would be taken against the Joint Registrar after a detailed review.

On Sunday, the syndicate—meeting in the absence of the VC—decided to revoke the registrar’s suspension, claiming that Dr Mohanan Kunnummal had misused his powers by suspending the official. Quoting the University Act, a syndicate spokesperson told the media that the syndicate has the authority to make decisions on the suspension of the registrar in the absence of both the Vice Chancellor and the Pro-Vice Chancellor. The Joint Registrar then issued an official order revoking the registrar’s suspension.

However, Dr Ciza Thomas argued that the revocation was invalid, as she had already dissolved the meeting before the resolution to cancel the suspension—moved by a group of left-aligned syndicate members—was discussed. A syndicate member, however, told the media that the meeting continued in the VC’s absence under the chairmanship of a senior member. He added that the syndicate’s standing counsel would inform the High Court about the decision regarding the registrar’s suspension.

The Kerala High Court is expected to pronounce its judgment on the matter on Monday.

The controversy

Registrar Anil Kumar was suspended on July 2 by Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal for allegedly issuing a notice cancelling a private event attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Senate Hall, where a portrait of Bharat Mata holding a saffron flag was displayed.

Anil Kumar claimed he sent the notice to the event organisers with the intention of maintaining law and order on campus, as SFI activists had staged a protest over the display of what they saw as an RSS-linked Bharat Mata image. It is alleged that the Governor decided to attend the event—held in connection with the 50th anniversary of the Emergency—despite the organisers informing him of the registrar’s cancellation notice.

Days later, Dr Mohanan Kunnummal suspended the registrar with immediate effect for allegedly disrespecting the Governor. The VC’s action drew criticism, with even ministers stating that he had no authority to suspend the registrar. Anil Kumar then approached the High Court, challenging the VC’s decision.

While hearing the petition on Friday, the High Court questioned how Bharat Mata could be considered a religious symbol and how displaying such a portrait could pose a law and order issue in Kerala.

Justice N Nagaresh posed the queries during the hearing of Kumar’s plea challenging his suspension.

Declining Kumar's interim plea to stay the suspension, the court asked the petitioner: “How is Bharat Mata a religious symbol? What was the provocative nature of the photograph, and how would displaying it lead to a law and order problem in Kerala?”