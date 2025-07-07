Thiruvananthapuram: In a snub to the syndicate of Kerala University, Vice Chancellor in-charge Ciza Thomas appointed Mini Kappan as the temporary registrar of the university on Monday. She made the move even as KS Anil Kumar, who had been suspended, returned to office following the syndicate’s decision to revoke his removal.

Meanwhile, Ciza Thomas suspended Joint Registrar P Hari Kumar for allegedly approving the syndicate meeting held in her absence on Sunday. Although she had sought an explanation from him for attending the meeting — which she had dissolved — and asked for the minutes of the meeting to be submitted by 9 am on Monday, the official reportedly ignored the directive and went on leave. Hari Kumar is said to have requested an extension to submit his response, but the VC proceeded to issue an order suspending him from his post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the administrative drama, a group of university employees began an agitation against the VC on campus.

Tensions have been escalating at the university following the display of a Bharat Mata image during an event held at the Senate Hall. Governor Rajendra Arlekar was the chief guest at the event, which was organised to mark the 50th anniversary of the Emergency declaration.

ADVERTISEMENT

The SFI protested, alleging that an RSS-linked Bharat Mata image had been displayed at the event. In response, Registrar Anil Kumar cancelled the programme. Viewing this as disrespect towards the Governor, VC Mohanan Kunnummal — currently on a tour in Russia — suspended Anil Kumar from his post.

However, Kunnummal’s action has come under criticism, as the syndicate and ministers R Bindu and V Sivankutty alleged that he misused his powers, asserting that only the syndicate has the authority to take action against the registrar.