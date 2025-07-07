Thiruvananthapuram: GS Roshni, a Beat Forest Officer, became a social media sensation after she rescued a 14-15 feet long king cobra—her first—from a stream near Peppara on Sunday. Roshni has rescued over 800 venomous and non-venomous snakes during her nearly eight-year career with the Kerala Forest Department.

Roshni was part of a five-member Rapid Response Team (RRT) that reached the forest-fringe area of Anchumaruthumoodu to rescue the snake after locals spotted it near a stream frequently used for bathing.

TV visuals of the rescue showed Roshni acting alone—equipped with a long stick with a curved end and a large bag—grabbing the snake by the tail and coaxing it into the bag, all within six minutes.

At one point, she could be heard saying “please” to the snake as she held the bag open, though it initially resisted and tried to slither away. After several attempts, she managed to bag the approximately 20-kilogram snake.

“It was a mature snake—about 14-15 feet long and weighing approximately 20 kilograms,” she told PTI, adding that king cobras are rarely seen in southern Kerala, which is likely why it was her first rescue of the species.

Roshni said the snake was caught around 12:30 p.m. and later released into the deep forest.

When visuals of her brave act aired on TV channels, netizens began discussing the incident. While some cricriticisedshni, pointing out her apparent inexperience, many others showered praise on her.

One person commented on the video, saying that women who are scared of lizards and cockroaches should learn from her.

Another wrote, “Big salute, ma'am. I don't see anyone standing with her, offering to hold the bag or help her. Everyone is sitting in the gallery and commenting,” referring to others present at the scene whose voices of advice could be heard in the background.

In a critical remark, someone pointed out "several mistakes" in her handling of the situation and advised her to be more cautious.

Yet another commenter noted that the task was dangerous and should be handled more carefully, especially by someone inexperienced.

Muralee Thummarukudy, Director of the G20 Global Land Initiative, UNCCD, also shared his views on the forest officer’s efforts.

In a Facebook post, he said he gained more respect for Roshni after learning that it was her first time rescuing a king cobra.

However, he also observed that her inexperience was apparent, as the tools she was using repeatedly fell from her hands during the rescue. “Despite that, her confidence never wavered,” he added.

He further noted that no one in the Forest Department appeared to use the minimum required personal protective equipment (PPE) while handling venomous snakes.

He stressed that the department should determine the minimum PPE standards, ensure availability, and incorporate them into training programs.

“Personal protective equipment is not for those who are less courageous or trained, but for everyone who has knowledge and responsibility,” he emphasised.