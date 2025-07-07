Pathanamthitta: The body of one migrant worker was recovered, while another still remains trapped after a granite quarry collapsed in Konni on Monday. The workers, Ajay Rai and Mahadev, a machine operator and his helper, are reportedly from Bihar and Odisha.

The accident occurred while the workers were cutting a path to move further into the quarry. “It has been an hour since the workers got trapped under the rocks. Although the fire and rescue force and police officers are at the site, they have not been able to start the rescue operation as there is a possibility of further collapse,” said an officer from Konni Police Station.

ADVERTISEMENT

A special task force of the Kerala Fire and Rescue Services has left for Pathanamthitta to assist in the rescue operations.