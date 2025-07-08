The 24-hour nationwide strike, called by opposition trade unions to protest the Central government's anti-labour policies, will begin at midnight.

In Kerala, ruling and opposition outfits are observing the strike separately. Organisations affiliated to UDF constituents, including INTUC, will also use the occasion to protest against the state government's policies.

Trade unions claim that Kerala will come to a standstill as part of the nationwide strike. Let's see which sectors will be impacted by this strike.

KSRTC may go off the roads

KSRTC employees say they will participate in the nationwide strike. CPM-affiliated CITU has said it has already given a notice to strike to the Corporation. However, Kerala Transport Minister KB Ganesh Kumar said that KSRTC employees would not participate in the strike and would run services. But with the unions rejecting the minister's statement, the possibility of KSRTC buses plying on the is now doubtful.

Even if the employees go on strike, services to the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) and the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College may not be affected. Private buses will also not operate tomorrow as motor workers are participating in the strike. Autorickshaw and taxi services will also be disrupted. That means you will have to depend on your own vehicles to commute tomorrow.

Offices, banks to remain closed

Central and state government offices, collectorates, etc, will be closed due to the day-long strike. Banking services will be disrupted as bank employees are going on strike. People will also face service disruptions at LIC offices and other insurance offices. The strike will affect the agricultural sector. However, the Secretariat Action Council has said it will not participate in the nationwide strike declared by a section of the unions.

'Unofficial holiday' likely for schools, colleges

School and college teachers are part of the national strike. Therefore, teaching will be disrupted in schools and colleges. However, educational institutions have not officially declared a holiday. The strike will also affect factories and public sector institutions. Courier services and telecom service offices will be closed. The trade sector will also be affected as shops and markets will be closed entirely. Malls may also remain closed.

Exempted services