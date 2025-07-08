Thiruvananthapuram: Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday accused the Congress-led UDF of deliberately attempting to malign Kerala’s public healthcare system. She expressed willingness for a discussion and urged Opposition leader V D Satheesan to participate, saying, “Let Kerala see and hear the facts.”

According to PTI, Satheesan declined, stating he would only attend if the Chief Minister set the time and place after returning from the US. He claimed that the health system’s flaws were created by the current government and alleged the entire structure had failed.

He also referred to remarks by Minister for Fisheries Saji Cheriyan, who recently praised private hospitals, saying he was indirectly criticising public facilities. Saji Cheriyan recounted his experience of nearly dying after dengue treatment at a government hospital in 2019 before recovering at a private hospital.

George’s remarks follow mounting calls for her resignation over the death of a 52-year-old woman when part of the Kottayam Medical College building collapsed. The opposition has also criticised her following a government doctor’s statement about equipment shortages at Thiruvananthapuram Medical College.

The Health Minister further alleged that certain media groups were also complicit in misrepresenting the health sector. She maintained that recent improvements had been acknowledged by the public. Meanwhile, protests against the minister continued, with Youth Congress members showing black flags during her visits.