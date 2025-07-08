Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition Leader VD Satheesan on Tuesday launched a scathing attack on the state government and the Raj Bhavan over the ongoing crisis in Kerala University.

Addressing the media, Satheesan pointed out that 12 out of 13 universities in the state currently have no vice-chancellors. “Has there been a worse period in the history of Kerala University? Every syndicate is at odds with the vice-chancellor. The government and the Raj Bhavan must be held equally responsible for this,” he said.

“At one point, they were in cahoots to carry out all the dirty work. Now, they are fighting each other. The recent controversies started over a simple, easily resolvable issue that led to the suspension of the registrar and the appointment of a new one,” he added.

Satheesan also said Vice Chancellor Dr Ciza Thomas is being "tortured" by the state government. “What mistake did she commit? The Kerala High Court had to intervene to deliver justice. Kerala Universities should not be used for personal or political vendetta, as this seriously harms their reputation and academic standing,” he warned.

Satheesan expressed concern that while universities across the world are progressing, those in Kerala are regressing, which directly affects students.

He also took a dig at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, saying, “The CM will not speak against the Governor. He is scared.”

“The issue should not be allowed to escalate further. It must be stopped,” Satheesan added.

Kerala University has turned into a battleground of high drama after Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal suspended Registrar KS Anil Kumar, citing allegations of disrespecting the Governor following the cancellation of a planned event at the Senate Hall.

In response, the university syndicate passed a resolution to overturn the suspension. However, VC in-charge Ciza Thomas rejected the syndicate's move and instead appointed Mini Kappan as the interim registrar.