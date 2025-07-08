Thiruvananthapuram: Private buses have started their statewide token strike on Tuesday morning as operators have decided to protest against the government raising various demands. The strike is expected to disrupt normal life, particularly in remote areas of the state, where private buses are the primary mode of transportation.

Meanwhile, KSRTC has announced that additional services will be operated to major locations, including airports, railway stations, and hospitals across the state. Manorama News reported that people are relying on KSRTC buses and autorickshaws due to the strike in various parts of the state. At the same time, some private buses are operating city service in Thiruvananthapuram.

After talks with the district transport commissioner failed on Monday, the bus operators decided to go ahead with the token strike on Tuesday. They also announced plans for an indefinite strike starting July 22.

Representatives of the bus operators alleged that the government is ignoring their demands despite repeated requests. Their key demands include a revision of student concession rates, renewal of expired permits without delay, and withdrawal of the directive converting limited-stop buses into ordinary services.

The bus operators also called for immediate government action to repair damaged roads. Additionally, they urged authorities to stop the strict enforcement of penalty norms.

Apart from Tuesday, private buses are also likely to go off the roads on Wednesday, as trade unions have declared a nationwide strike.