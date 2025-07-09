Riyadh: An Appellate court here on Wednesday upheld the 20-year prison sentence given by a lower court to Abdul Rahim, a native of Kozhikode currently in a Saudi prison.

The order was issued in response to an appeal filed by the public prosecution seeking an increase in Rahim’s sentence. The Riyadh Criminal Court had sentenced him to 20 years in prison on May 26.

The court did not consider the Defence’s request to release Rahim, who has already served more than 19 years in prison. The court added that the Defence can approach the higher court in this regard if necessary.

Rahim’s lawyers, Indian Embassy representative Sawad Yusuf, and Rahim’s family representative appeared in the online court session. The Riyadh Rahim Support Committee said that the verdict was a great relief. Rahim’s relatives are relieved that only a few more months are left till the end of the sentence.