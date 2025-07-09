Kochi: Ending the standoff over the name of the Suresh Gopi-starrer Janaki vs State of Kerala (JSK), the filmmakers have agreed to change the title to Janaki V vs State of Kerala, as suggested by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

CBFC, more commonly known as the Censor Board, had walked back from its initial demand of 96 cuts and asked the makers to effect only two changes. The Board had objected to the name, as Janaki was another name of the Hindu goddess Sita.

CBFC counsel Abhinav Chandrachud had suggested 'Janaki V' as the title, as the protagonist's full name is Janaki Vidhyadharan. The filmmakers agreed to mute the protagonist's name in the cross-examination scene in the film where her name is uttered twice. The changes will be made between 1:6:45 sec and 1:8:32 sec of the film. The second change will be made between 1:8:33 sec and 1:8:36 sec.

The CBFC counsel had said they would endeavour to provide certification for the film within three days after the changes are made to the film.

Opposing the certification for the film without changing the name or making the suggested changes, the CBFC, in an affidavit, had stated that the portrayal of a character named after Goddess Sita 'fundamentally undermines the dignity and sanctity associated with the revered persona of the Goddess, thereby causing grave offence to religious sentiments'.

The CBFC further said that in the movie, the title character is cross-examined by a defence lawyer belonging to another religion, who asks her many objectionable questions, such as whether she used drugs to enhance sexual pleasure, whether she watched pornographic videos, and whether she had a boyfriend, etc. Such a portrayal can disrupt public order, the CBFC asserted.

"It is submitted that the posing of such provocative questions to a character named after Goddess Sita will tend to disrupt public order and offend religious sentiments," the CBFC said in its submission.

The film producers had challenged the CBFC's refusal to certify it in the High Court. Last week, Justice Nagaresh had watched the film in a special screening. The case will be heard again next Wednesday.