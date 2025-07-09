Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala University Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummel has rejected the leave application submitted by Registrar Dr K S Anil Kumar, stating that a suspended officer is not eligible to apply for leave. The leave request, citing health reasons and seeking leave from July 9, was emailed to the VC upon his return from a foreign trip.

In his application, Anil Kumar had also suggested handing over his duties to either the Controller of Examinations or the Joint Registrar of the Karyavattom campus during his absence.

Earlier, acting Vice Chancellor Dr Cisa Thomas had issued a notice barring Anil Kumar from entering the university campus or performing any official functions. The leave application followed this directive.

Disciplinary action may be taken against staff who failed to implement the VC’s earlier order appointing Dr Mini Kappan as Registrar and transferring Joint Registrars, thereby disrupting administrative functions.

Meanwhile, the Vice Chancellor has directed the engineering department to assess damages to the university headquarters caused during the SFI protest against the Governor on Tuesday. This is to initiate steps to recover compensation from the protesters.