Kochi: The Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA) is considering reticulated gas supply for the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium complex in Kaloor in view of the safety hazards posed by LPG cylinders in food stalls.

The system will do away with the storage of gas cylinders in individual food stalls and shops operating within the stadium. A centralised storage and supply facility will be set up with a bank of cylinders from which supply will be directed to each shop via an extensive pipeline network. The GCDA has held initial talks with two public sector companies.

"Safety is of utmost concern. Initial talks have been fruitful. We will issue an Expression of Interest (EoI) and invite additional companies to participate. A technical and financial feasibility report will be prepared. This is a major step in mitigating hazards," said K Chandran Pillai, Chairman of the GCDA. A storage yard will be set up from where gas will be supplied to the shops.

Once the centralised system becomes a reality, the GCDA also plans to replace LPG with LNG (Liquefied Natural Gas). The reticulated gas supply system, commonly used in large apartment complexes and shopping malls, is equipped with advanced safety features such as leak detection, pressure regulators, and alarms. While the system is expensive, GCDA officials said that they are prioritising safety over cost and plan to mobilise the funds required to implement the system.

The move follows a steamer blast at a restaurant in the stadium in February, which left one dead and four injured.