Thiruvananthapuram: The Fast Track Special Court (POCSO) on Wednesday sentenced a man to 15 years rigorous imprisonment for sexually abusing his 10-year-old stepdaughter. Special Judge Anju Meera Birla also slapped a fine of ₹45,000. If the convict fails to pay the amount, he shall serve an additional term of 1.5 years. The penalty amount will be given to the survivor.

According to the prosecution, the girl was molested multiple times in 2020. He also showed her obscene videos on his mobile phone and threatened her. The incident came to light when the girl told her grandmother of the abuse. Nagaroor police then filed a case and arrested the accused.

The prosecution presented 26 documents and 16 witnesses during the trial. Special Public Prosecutor RS Vijayamohan appeared for the prosecution.