Thiruvananthapuram: Teachers at two government schools in Aruvikkara were allegedly confined by protesters who locked the school gates during the strike on Wednesday. At Aruvikkara LP School, five teachers who reported for duty were locked inside. Protesters claimed the gate was locked only to prevent them from leaving before 3.30 pm.

When police initially arrived, the protesters insisted they would open the gate after duty hours, prompting the police to leave. However, after 3.30 pm, the gate remained locked. A police team led by CI Muraleekrishnan returned. When protesters refused to relent and threatened to keep the teachers inside until midnight, the CI broke the gate lock using a tool from his jeep, stating that the protesters had no right to prevent the teachers from working.

A similar incident took place at Aruvikkara Higher Secondary School, where eleven staff members, including ten women, were allegedly confined. Teachers have raised complaints stating they were subjected to verbal and physical abuse.

Meanwhile, a teacher at Attingal Government Model Boys Higher Secondary School was also reportedly assaulted. Protesters also attempted to assault staff at the Attingal Taluk Office, including an NGO Association member, leading to a clash that required police intervention.