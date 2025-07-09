Pathanamthitta: Ranni MLA Pramod Narayan has flagged off the much-awaited KSRTC bus service for school students in Vechoochira.

The newly extended bus service, connecting Vechoochira Nagar to Kadumeenchira Government Higher Secondary School, was met with enthusiasm by students and parents alike. The bus will now operate daily from Chathanthara to Navodaya at 8.10 am. Previously, the KSRTC route from Mukkoottuthara ended at Navodaya Junction; it has now been extended to Chathanthara to better serve the community.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to this, students had to rely on autorickshaws, spending over ₹100 per trip to get to school. With no direct public transport on this route, both students and office-goers had to take a detour via Erumeli to reach Ranni.

Upon learning about the inconvenience faced by residents, MLA Pramod Narayan intervened and held discussions with the District Transport Officer (DTO), which led to the service extension.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, the MLA also inaugurated the extension of another KSRTC route—from Mannadisala to Kadumeenchira School—further easing student travel in the area. Students expressed their gratitude by welcoming him with sweets.