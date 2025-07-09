Thrissur: An elderly woman who suffered severe burn injuries in a gas cylinder explosion at her residence in Vellangallur here died at a private hospital in Ernakulam late last night. The woman, identified as Jayasree (60), had sustained 95 per cent burns. Her husband, Ravindran (70), was also injured in the accident and is currently in critical condition at the same hospital.

The tragedy occurred around 2 pm on Tuesday at Ravindran’s house in Erumathadam, Vellangallur. The couple had just returned home after attending a birthday celebration at a relative's house in Cherpu. It is believed that the explosion happened when they entered the house and turned on the lights.

Although the two LPG cylinders were stored outside the house, gas is suspected to have leaked and filled the interior. The impact of the explosion was severe, damaging even the front iron door and causing extensive destruction as the fire spread to every room.

Fire and rescue personnel from Irinjalakuda, along with the police, reached the spot and carried out rescue operations.

Jayasree’s funeral will be held on Wednesday, following the completion of post-mortem procedures.