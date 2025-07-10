Kasaragod: Rajapuram police arrested a skilled blacksmith who was quietly manufacturing country-made rifles in a rented house at Kottakkunnu in Kallar panchayat.

Ajith Kumar MK (55), a native of Karthikapuram in Alakode, Kannur, was nabbed from the premises with two finished rifles and a third still in the making. The raid was conducted by a team led by Rajapuram Station House Officer - Inspector Rajesh P, based on a tip-off received by Kasaragod District Police Chief B V Vijay Bharat Reddy.

Ajith, a blacksmith by trade, runs a workshop in his village but also forges firearms on demand, police said. “He usually takes a break from his day job and manufactures the weapons at the client’s location,” said Inspector Rajesh.

In this case, Ajith was reportedly invited to Kallar by two or three suspected poachers, who arranged a house, owned by a resident named Justin, for him to make guns.

“It takes 15 to 20 days to make one rifle. Given the stage of the weapons we recovered, he must have been here for at least 30 to 40 days,” the inspector said.

Police seized two ready-to-use rifles, one unfinished gun, and fabrication tools from the site. “The guns have an effective range of 50 to 60 metres and are designed for hunting,” said Inspector Rajesh. He added that while some claim such firearms are meant to defend against wild boar, the real intent is poaching. “Wild boar menace is a convenient cover. Genuine farmers can apply for a licence to possess firearms. These orders come from poachers.”

Ajith is not a new name to law enforcement. In 2010 and 2011, his name came up when police arrested poachers with unlicensed rifles. "They told us that the rifles were supplied by Ajith," he said. Back then, Rajapuram police booked him under the Arms Act in the two cases.

The latest arrest has once again turned the spotlight on the network of illegal gunsmiths catering to poaching rings across the forested borders of Kerala and Karnataka. Police said investigations are on to identify his clients and trace the weapons he may have sold.

Ajith Kumar’s rifles measure 100 cm, with an 85 cm barrel and a 7 cm diameter. He uses vehicle tailpipes or silencer tubes to craft the barrel. The buttstock is carved from dhaman (or unnam) wood, with a buffalo horn finish on the buttplate. The main body is assembled using 1.5-inch iron flats (patta). "He charges Rs 35,000 for the workmanship alone. Clients must source the raw materials separately," said the officer.

Ajith was arrested by Sullia police in 2012 for illegal possession of a firearm and sentenced to two years in jail. He is currently out on bail pending appeal. Of the two cases registered against him at Rajapuram police station, he has been acquitted in the 2010 case. The first accused, arrested for possessing a rifle allegedly made by Ajith, was convicted. In the 2011 case, he was charged after one of his clients reportedly fired a gun, believed to be made by Ajith, at a house. That trial is still ongoing, said Inspector Rajesh.

The arresting team included SIs Karunakaran, Aboobacker, and Civil Police Officers Ratheesh, Subash V, Jinesh, Nikesh Subash Chandran, and Jayesh.