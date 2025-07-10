Kozhikode: The body of a youth who went missing in Kuttiadi Puzha in Kakkayam was recovered after a day's search on Thursday. The deceased is Kalarippoyil Aswin Mohan (30), son of Chandramangalam Ksethra Committee President VK Mohanan, from Kinaloor, near Balussery.

Aswin went missing around 2.30 pm on Wednesday while bathing in the river with 12 of his friends during a picnic at the 30th Mile area in Kakkayam. A joint rescue operation was immediately launched by the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire and Rescue Services (with divers from multiple fire stations), Koorachundu police, local voluntary rescue teams, and residents.

His body was recovered by 11.10 am on Thursday, about a kilometre away from the spot, by the scuba diving team of the Perambra Fire Force.

"There was a channel-like portion in the river, which may not be easily identified by people unfamiliar with the area. It’s a stretch with strong undercurrents. The deceased youth might have unknowingly entered this section," said a fire officer who was part of the rescue operation from the Perambra Fire Force.