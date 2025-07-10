Thiruvananthapuram: Once approached by legendary filmmaker John Abraham with an offer to act, Lathika Varma is now making a spirited return to the world of performing arts, decades later.

Back in her college days at NSS College, Pandalam, Lathika was on her way home when a bearded man with long hair and a cloth bag suddenly stopped her. “Are you interested to act in films?” he asked. Startled by the stranger, she hurried home, only to later discover that the man was none other than John Abraham, the avant-garde filmmaker.

Now 62 and living in Thrissur, Lathika fondly recalls that brief encounter as she revives her long-dormant artistic dreams.

A journey interrupted

Lathika’s love for dance began early, with training in Bharatanatyam and Mohiniyattam up to Class 7. Although she never missed a chance to perform in school competitions and plays, her father insisted that an older girl should focus solely on academics, forcing her to stop formal dance classes. In college, she continued dancing and acting in plays with the same enthusiasm.

Learning dance with her son

At 29, when she enrolled her son in a dance class, she joined in too. However, balancing her family life and teaching career made it difficult to continue. Now, with more time for herself, she has returned to her passion. Since turning 50, her life has been dedicated to rediscovering the arts she loves.

From Mohiniyattam to Mizhavu

Today, Lathika performs Mohiniyattam, Bharatanatyam, and Vaypattu on special days in temples. She has been learning Kathakali for seven years and Koodiyattam for five years, under the guidance of Kalamandalam Darshana. She also trains in Idaykka, Mizhavu, and music.

While relearning was challenging at first, her early training helped her bounce back, says Lathika. Encouraged by her husband, Devadas Varma, and son, Jishu D Varma, she proves that passion can overcome age and obstacles alike.