Kochi: Ernakulam district has earned top honours under the Suchitwa Sagaram Sundara Theeram project for its achievements in fish farming and coastal cleanliness initiatives. Awards have been announced for Best Aquaculture Farmer (Akhil Shaji), Best Project Coordinator (Aashna Paul), and for local bodies excelling in project implementation — Kochi Corporation and Elamkunnapuzha Panchayat — each receiving a cash award of ₹10,000.

The awards will be presented on Thursday at a function at Souparnika Auditorium in Kottarakkara.

Akhil Shaji from Edavanakkad was selected as Best Aquaculture Farmer, a recognition made possible by the support of his father, Shaji, who has over 35 years of experience in the field. While Akhil is also engaged in managing his business, his father takes the lead in supervising the farms. The family operates around six fish farms, with the Nayarambalam unit winning this year’s award. Other farms are located at Schoolmuttam, Cherai, Veliyathamparambu, and two units in Aniyil.

Aashna Paul of Varapuzha, currently serving as Project Director at Chellanam Matsya Bhavan, has been honoured as Best Project Coordinator. She has played a key role in promoting innovative aquaculture practices, motivating farmers, and streamlining implementation across regions. Aashna oversees the operations of fish farmers in Kumbalangi, Chellanam, Kumbalam, and Maradu.

Clean shores, community effort

Kochi Corporation and Elamkunnapuzha Panchayat secured first and second positions, respectively, in the Suchitwa Sagaram Sundara Theeram initiative, launched by the Kerala Fisheries Department to remove plastic waste from oceans and beaches through public participation.

The Kochi Corporation held a one-day coastal cleaning drive on April 11, covering the stretch from Fort Kochi to Manassery. The campaign was coordinated by Ernakulam Matsya Bhavan, in partnership with local bodies and community organisations.