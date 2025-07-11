Thiruvananthapuram: Senior leaders Shobha Surendran and M T Ramesh were appointed as the new General Secretaries of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s Kerala unit on Friday. The saffron party also named Anoop Antony Joseph and S Suresh as other General Secretaries, according to a press release.

The party also named 10 new vice presidents in Kerala to work closely with the recently appointed State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar. Notable among them are KS Radhakrishnan, retired IPS officer R Sreelekha, and Shone George, son of PC George.

Other Vice Presidents:

C Sadanandan Master

P Sudheer

C Krishnakumar

B Gopalakrishnan

Abdul Salam

K Soman

K K Aneeshkumar

The saffron party also appointed five regional presidents. K Sreekanth has been entrusted with the Kozhikode region, while V Unnikrishnan Master will oversee Palakkad, one of the party’s strongholds. A Nagesh will head the Ernakulam region, N Hari will be in charge of Alappuzha, and B B Gopakumar will take over responsibilities for Thiruvananthapuram.

The newly appointed Secretaries of the party are:

Ashokan Kulanada

K Ranjith

Renu Suresh

V V Rajesh

Pandalam Prathapan

Jiji Joseph

M V Gopakumar

Poonthura Sreekumar

P Shyamraj

M P Anjana

The party also appointed Abhijith R Nair as its Social Media Convenor, while TP Jayachandran Master will serve as the BJP spokesperson.