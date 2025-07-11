Malappuram: The Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) and the Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama (AP faction) have joined several Muslim organisations in voicing strong opposition to the Kerala government’s revised school schedule, alleging that the new timings interfere with religious education offered through madrasas.

The decision to extend school hours by 15 minutes each in the morning and afternoon, excluding Fridays, has been criticised as one that undermines the routine of thousands of madrasa students across the state. Under the revised schedule, schools now operate from 9.45 am to 4.15 pm.

IUML leader P K Kunhalikutty criticised the move as undemocratic, stating that the new move failed to avoid clashes between school and religious education. He said that the government should have adopted a consultative approach and extended its support to Samastha. According to him, the administration failed to engage in any discussions, not even at the zonal level, before announcing the change.

Religious scholar Kanthapuram A P Aboobacker Musliyar echoed these concerns and urged the government to implement these changes after proper deliberations. "Any such changes should be based on proper study and evaluation, and the concerns of students and parents must be taken into account to avoid unnecessary unrest," he said.

Samastha has announced a phased protest plan against the government's move. The organisation will conduct district-level protest conventions by July 20, followed by range-level conventions before July 25. Madrasa-level conventions are scheduled to take place before September 30, culminating in a state-level protest in front of the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram. Demonstrations are also planned in front of all district collectorates on August 5. The protest calendar was finalised at a convention held at the Kozhikode Town Hall under the Madrasa Management Association.

Samastha Education Board General Secretary M T Abdullah Musliyar warned that the protest would escalate if the government fails to respond positively. He argued that school timings could be adjusted in a way that does not disrupt madrasa education and demanded that the government engage in discussions.

The state’s General Education Department, however, has defended the revised schedule, pointing out that the extension follows a High Court directive ensuring 220 instructional days and a minimum of 1,100 teaching hours annually under the Right to Education Act. A government-appointed five-member committee recommended an additional half-hour of instruction time for high school students. Department officials emphasised that reversing the decision is impractical at this stage, and any reconsideration would require judicial approval.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty has made it clear that the government cannot grant special concessions to any particular religious group, asserting that the decision was taken based on academic and legal requirements.