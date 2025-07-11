Tomy Thomas, the husband of Nimisha Priya—an Indian nurse on death row in Yemen—has confirmed that she has been informed of her execution date by the authorities at the Central Prison in Sanaa. “She sent me a message saying they’ve communicated the date,” Tomy told Onmanorama.

Nimisha, a native of Palakkad, was sentenced to death in 2020 for the alleged murder of Yemeni national Talal Abdo Mehdi in July 2017. Her execution has reportedly been scheduled for July 16, according to human rights activist Samuel Jerome, who holds the power of attorney for Nimisha’s mother, Prema Kumari.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tomy said the Indian authorities were alerted and received assurances that efforts are being made to intervene. “I met Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at Raj Bhavan on Thursday evening and explained everything. He promised to take all necessary steps, and I remain hopeful,” Tomy said.

During the meeting, the governor also spoke with Prema Kumari via video call. She has been in Yemen for the past several months, pursuing every possible avenue to save her daughter’s life.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nimisha had moved to Yemen in 2011 and opened a clinic in Sanaa in 2015 with the sponsorship of Talal. Her husband and daughter returned to India in 2014 due to financial difficulties. Later, Talal allegedly forged documents claiming to be married to her and subjected her to prolonged physical and mental abuse. He allegedly confiscated her passport, issued threats, and extorted money.

In a desperate attempt to retrieve her passport and escape the abuse, Nimisha allegedly tried to sedate Talal, but he died during the attempt. She was arrested in July 2017 and charged with his murder, allegedly committed with an accomplice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite appeals, Yemeni courts upheld the death sentence, with the Supreme Judicial Council reaffirming it in 2023.