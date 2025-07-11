Kunnamkulam: The Orthodox Diocese of Kunnamkulam will observe the memorial feasts of saints Pulikkottil Joseph Mar Dionysius II and Baselios Marthoma Paulose II Catholicos at the St. Gregorios Palace Chapel, Arthat, on July 13 and 14.

The ceremonies will be led by His Holiness Baselios Marthoma Mathews III, Catholicos of the East and Malankara Metropolitan. Devotees from various parishes will assemble at Vaisheri Parish Church at 5 PM on July 13 and proceed on foot to the Arthat Palace Chapel.

Inside St Gregorios Palace Chapel, Kunnamkulam, Arthat. Photo: Special arrangement

The procession will pass through Padinjare Angadi, Naduppanthi, Thekke Angadi and the Main Road before reaching the chapel, where it is scheduled to be received at 6.45 PM. The evening programme will include prayers, a ceremonial circumambulation, remembrance services, apostolic blessings and a communal feast.

On the morning of July 14, the faithful will gather for Holy Mass, followed by circumambulation, blessings and a feast of love, ionformed Fr Sakkariya Kollanoor, Chairman of the Publicity Committee, Convenor KSD Sakkariya and Fr. Joseph George, Chairman of the Pilgrimage Committee.