Thiruvananthapuram: The government owes ₹158.68 crore to suppliers of medical equipment, including stents, pacemakers, and other critical devices, according to data from 21 hospitals across Kerala.

Of this amount, ₹41.34 crore was pending before June 2024, while an additional ₹117.34 crore has accumulated since then, indicating a sharp rise in dues. Distributors say this is the first time such a large outstanding amount has been recorded, raising concerns about delayed payments.

To address the issue, medical equipment suppliers have held meetings with the respective hospital superintendents. A formal letter is expected to be submitted to Health Minister Veena George, urging immediate action. If no favourable response is received, the suppliers are considering halting further distribution of medical equipment to these hospitals.

Kozhikode Medical College tops the list with the highest pending dues at ₹34.90 crore, followed by Thiruvananthapuram Medical College with ₹29.56 crore. Pariyaram Medical College owes ₹13.96 crore, while Kottayam Medical College has outstanding dues amounting to ₹21.74 crore. Ernakulam Medical College has pending payments of ₹2.38 crore, and Thrissur Medical College owes ₹3.43 crore.

Among district hospitals, Kannur District Hospital has dues of ₹1.07 crore, and Ernakulam General Hospital owes ₹9.65 crore. Pathanamthitta General Hospital has dues worth ₹2.01 crore, highlighting the widespread nature of delayed payments across institutions.

The majority of the hospital administrations, after receiving letters from the suppliers, have sought to distance themselves from the issue, claiming they are unable to take responsibility for the delay in payments.

Meanwhile, hospitals under the Karunya Arogya Suraksha Padhathi (KASP) stand to receive over ₹1,100 crore in dues, while another ₹215 crore is pending under the Karunya Benevolent Fund scheme. Despite this enormous backlog, the Finance Department is releasing only small amounts intermittently. Hospital superintendents have informed suppliers that even the dues prior to July 2024 cannot be settled with the limited funds being allotted.