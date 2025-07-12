While Kerala continues its garbage-free campaign as part of Nava Kerala mission, the state officials are flying to BJP-governed states to emulate models of waste management. Following the local self-government department's recent sanction for a high-level delegation to visit Indore, Madhya Pradesh, which has consistently been judged India's cleanest city, the Health department has decided to dispatch two teams to study models in biomedical waste management in Goa and Gujarat.

Two teams comprising two members each will visit the operational biomedical waste management facilities to study viable models and implementation strategies. The team visiting Goa will have Dr Bilal SR, Assistant Professor, Department of Community Medicine, Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram, and Dr Lakshmi, National Health Mission. Dr Viswanathan, Director (in charge), Directorate of Medical Education, Thiruvananthapuram and Dr E Bijoy ( Presently RCH Officer, Kozhikode) will visit Ahmedabad. Both teams have been directed to plan the visit and submit a report within 7 days, as per the order issued by the Health Department.

Kerala now has two biomedical waste management facilities; one in Palakkad run by IMAGE (IMA Goes Ecofriendly) and another by KEIL at Ambalamedu in Kochi.

Earlier, the LSGD issued a sanction for a visit to Indore from July 8 to 10 to see and understand the waste management systems adopted there. While Kerala's cities have fared poorly in the Swachh Survekshan survey, the annual cleanliness survey conducted by the Ministry of Housing & Urban Affairs (MoHUA), Indore has been adjudged 'Cleanest city' for seven consecutive years.

The team to Indore included top officials of the Local self-government department; Anupama T V, Special Secretary-I, LSGD, U V Jose, Executive Director, Suchitwa Mission, Ganga R S, Director (SWM), Suchitwa Mission and Shiju Chandran R, Assistant Executive Engineer / Sr Consultant (Design), Suchitwa Mission, and Binod, Assistant Executive Engineer, Suchitwa Mission. Suchitwa Mission bore all expenses in connection with the visit.