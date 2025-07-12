Palakkad: Two children died on Saturday after sustaining severe burn injuries when a car parked in front of their house at Poolakkad in Palakkad caught fire.

The deceased, Alfred Martin (6) and Emileena Martin (4), succumbed to their injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ernakulam. Their elder sister, Aleena Martin, a class 5 student, along with their mother Elcy Martin and grandmother Daisy Varghese, also sustained burn injuries in the incident. Alfred was in Class 1, and Emileena was studying in UKG. All three children were enrolled in the same school in Polpully.

“It’s known that the vehicle was quite old and possibly unused for some time. Aleena told us from her hospital bed that they had smelled petrol when they got into the car and had even talked about it,” said Chittoor Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar B. Aleena suffered 30 per cent burns, while Elcy sustained 60 per cent. “Daisy is currently stable. However, she may also be shifted to the Ernakulam hospital,” he added.

The incident happened around 6 pm on Friday. Elcy, a nurse at Paalana Hospital in Palakkad, had just returned home after her shift and was preparing to go to the Chittoor market with her family. Her husband, Martin, had passed away from cancer three months ago.

Elcy decided to use their old car, which had previously belonged to her late husband. She placed her three children in the back seat and got into the driver’s seat. Daisy was locking the front door when the car suddenly caught fire as Elcy started the engine. Daisy, who tried to rescue the family, also sustained burn injuries. Locals rushed to the scene and helped pull the family out of the burning vehicle.

The six were initially admitted to Paalana Hospital in Palakkad. Later, Elcy and her children were shifted to the Medical Centre Hospital in Ernakulam for advanced treatment. The car was completely gutted in the fire.

“A petrol leak may have caused a spark when the ignition was turned on. However, the exact cause will only be confirmed after an inspection by the Motor Vehicles Department,” the police officer said.