Thrissur: Palakkad Range Forest Officer has issued a notice to the complainant, A A Muhammad Hashim, INTUC Young Workers Council state general secretary, to appear before him at 10.30 am on July 21 for recording his statement.

In a complaint lodged on June 16, Muhammad Hashim had stated that Union Minister Suresh Gopi is often seen sporting a pendant made of a leopard tooth.

The complaint was filed after rapper Vedan (Hirandas Murali) was arrested for allegedly wearing a leopard tooth pendant. The forest department may proceed to record Suresh Gopi’s statement in case they are able to collect more evidence.

As per the Wildlife Protection Act, possessing a leopard tooth may attract a jail term between three and seven years and a fine.