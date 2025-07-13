Iritty: A Malabar pied hornbill (locally known as Pandan Vezhambal) found in distress near Mudayrinji has been rescued and treated by the Forest Department.

The bird, lying in distress on the grass, was first spotted by Jins Mathai of Orappankuzhy Mattahil and his siblings, Jibin and Jitta, while they were out grazing their cow. On an alert raised by them, a team led by Iritty Range Forest Officer C Sunil Kumar reached the spot and took over the injured hornbill.

The bird, which had sustained injuries, was taken to the Charal Veterinary Clinic, where it was treated under the supervision of veterinary surgeon Dr Sharanya. It is currently under the care of the Forest Department and will be released back into the wild once it makes a full recovery.