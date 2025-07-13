Thiruvananthapuram: With admissions to engineering colleges in Kerala entangled in a legal dispute, the state government has decided to seek an extension from the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to complete the process.

The AICTE guidelines stipulate completion of the admission procedures by August 14. However, the Kerala government is planning to seek an extension, citing delays caused by ongoing court proceedings and the decision of Kerala syllabus students to move the Supreme Court. Last year, AICTE had extended the admission deadline until September 18. This year, the first allotment based on option registration is scheduled to begin on July 18.

Meanwhile, a group of Kerala syllabus students has initiated steps to approach the Supreme Court and plans to file a petition by Monday or Tuesday. A WhatsApp collective of these aggrieved students had been waiting for a copy of the High Court order to initiate further action. The students are moving the apex court independently, as the state government has decided not to challenge the High Court verdict.

The students allege that the revised rank list, prepared using the old normalisation formula as directed by the High Court, has led to a massive reshuffling of ranks. Many students from the Kerala state syllabus have seen a sharp drop in their positions.

“Students who were at the top in the initial list have now dropped as far as 10,000 ranks,” says Ajas Muhammad, who leads the student collective. “What we will highlight in the court is the denial of equal justice,” he added.

Even students who secured full marks in their Plus Two board exams have reportedly lost as many as 27 marks in the normalised score. Students argue that they were not informed in advance about the changes in subject weightages and termed it a grave injustice. There are also complaints from ICSE students, who claim they too lost marks due to the reintroduction of the old normalisation formula.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations had published the revised results after the High Court quashed the previous rank list, prepared using a new formula and ordered the publication of a fresh list based on the February prospectus.