The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rain and thundershowers across most parts of Kerala until July 18. The weather agency has also issued a yellow alert for seven districts -- Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur and Kasaragod-- for Sunday.

Photo: Onmanorama

Yellow alert in districts

July 14 (Monday): Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod

July 15 (Tuesday): Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, and Kasaragod

July 16 (Wednesday): Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad

Orange alert

July 16 (Wednesday): Kannur and Kasaragod

IMD has also warned of squally weather conditions. Strong winds with speeds ranging from 40 to 50 kmph, gusting up to 60 kmph, are expected along and off the entire Kerala coast between July 14 and July 16. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea until 16 July, due to potentially dangerous sea conditions. Authorities have urged the public to remain alert and follow local advisories during this period of intense rainfall and gusty winds.