Kochi: Marking World Paper Bag Day on July 12, NCC cadets from Cochin Refineries School crafted and distributed 1,000 paper bags to the public. The initiative aimed to curb the use of plastic, which continues to threaten human health and the environment.

As part of the awareness drive, the cadets handed out the paper bags to shops in and around the school, encouraging the adoption of eco-friendly alternatives.

Fifty NCC cadets participated in the programme, led by Associate NCC Officer Stanley Arun along with cadet leaders Adi Vighnesh, Mamras Muhammad, Adinah Nair, Gayathri Nair, and Evlin Shine.

In addition, the cadets carried out an awareness campaign to highlight the harmful impact of plastic on the ecosystem.