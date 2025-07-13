Malappuram: The Kerala Police have issued an order imposing a complete ban on protests and political demonstrations on the campus of the University of Calicut in Thenhipalam. Upholding a 2012 High Court order, the Station House Officer of Thenhipalam Police Station served notice to organisations of students as well as employees, declaring that protests, dharnas, and demonstrations are banned within a 200-metre radius of university buildings, including the Pareeksha Bhavan and the administrative office.

The police took this step as the campus continued to witness protests against Governor Rajendra Arlekar over his alleged affiliation with RSS politics. Apart from SFI, KSU and MSF are also organising agitations against the saffronisation of the campus.

ADVERTISEMENT

SFI calls for indefinite strike

SFI has called for an indefinite strike on the CU campus after nine students were suspended over the July 8 protest. Calicut University VC Dr P Raveendran said that the nine students were suspended for barging into his office and attacking officials, including deputy registrar Sabu. He alleged that the SFI protesters locked the confidential room and created an atmosphere of terror in the administrative office by confining the employees. He added that they also broke a grill at his office and created a ruckus.

In addition to the Calicut University campus, SFI activists staged protests against Arlekar at Kerala University, Kannur University, and MG University. The protests erupted after the SFI objected to the display of an RSS-linked Bharat Mata image at a function held in the senate hall of the university.

ADVERTISEMENT

This protest by the SFI in June led to the suspension of Kerala University Registrar KS Anil Kumar.