Kozhikode: At the age of 84, Prasanna Augustus has shown that the soul of poetry knows no age. Holding the hands of her daughter and granddaughter, she arrived at the venue of Kavithasadya, the poetry contest organised as part of Malayala Manorama’s Hortus Kolayacharcha and received a round of thunderous applause.

Prasanna, a resident of Deepthi House near Kiliyanad School, Ashokapuram, won third prize for her youthful poem, written in contemporary language and brimming with freshness.

The wife of the late Prof. Edward Augustus, a former physics teacher at Malabar Christian College, Prasanna had once taught in Liberia but humbly introduced herself at the venue as just a housewife. Her roots in poetry run deep, nurtured by her mother Elizabeth, a Malayalam teacher, who introduced her to verse at an early age.

Though her works have never been formally published, Prasanna has long found joy in writing poems in a small diary, often reciting them at residents’ association meetings. Prasanna said her poems had never seen the light of print until this moment. But her lifelong love for poetry finally earned the recognition it deserves on this special day.

Prasanna has three children --M.E. Premanand, an English professor at St. Joseph’s College, Devagiri; M.E. Shobha, a doctor at Malabar Eye Hospital; and M.E. Vijayan, who lives in Ireland.





