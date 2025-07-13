Kannur: President Droupadi Murmu has nominated veteran BJP leader C Sadanandan Master to the Rajya Sabha.

A former teacher and long-time social worker, Sadanandan Master is a prominent figure in the BJP's Kerala unit. He gained national attention after surviving a brutal political attack in 1994, during a period of intense violence between the RSS and CPM in Kannur. The assailants, allegedly CPM workers, severed both his legs. At the time, he was serving as the RSS Boudhik Pramukh for Kannur.

The current announcement was made through a Gazette notification dated July 12, 2025, along with the nominations of lawyer Ujjwal Nikam, diplomat Harsh Vardhan Shringla, and historian Dr Meenakshi Jain. The appointments are to fill vacancies created by the retirement of earlier nominated members.

Despite the 1994 attack, Sadanandan remained active in politics and public life. Koothuparamba in Kannur has been the centre of his activities. He contested the Kerala Assembly elections from Koothuparamba in 2016 and 2021 but was unsuccessful. He has also served on the editorial team of the BJP's Kerala mouthpiece 'Janmabhoomi' and previously worked as a school teacher in Thrissur. Currently, he serves as the deputy vice-president of the party in Kerala.

Congratulating him, PM Modi posted on X that Sadanandan Master is the epitome of courage. “Violence and intimidation couldn’t deter his spirit towards national development. His efforts as a teacher and social worker are also commendable. He is extremely passionate towards youth empowerment,” Modi added.