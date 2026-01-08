Kochi: In a politically significant development ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in Kerala, where the support of the Christian community is considered crucial, Leader of the Opposition and United Democratic Front (UDF) chairman V D Satheesan paid a discreet visit to Mount St Thomas, Kakkanad, where the Syro-Malabar Church’s Synod was in session.

Sources in the Church said Satheesan held detailed discussions with Major Archbishop Raphael Thattil at the Syro-Malabar Church headquarters, with the Assembly elections figuring prominently in the talks. The Opposition leader has avoided using his official vehicle during the late-night visit on Wednesday, and he also avoided the presence of any other major leaders of the party during the visit.

With more than 50 bishops from India and abroad attending the Synod meeting, Satheesan’s visit is being viewed as a key political outreach move by the Congress-led UDF. The Congress has been intensifying its engagement with Christian institutions at a time when the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is preparing to roll out the second phase of its Christian outreach programme in the state ahead of the Assembly polls.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the BJP managed to secure the support of a section of Christian voters, which contributed, to some extent, to its victory in the Thrissur Lok Sabha constituency. However, the party failed to make significant inroads in Christian strongholds during the subsequent local body elections. BJP could win only a few pockets in Kottayam, where the party leaders P C George and Shone George have a strong influence.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is learnt that the Congress party is expecting that the support of the Church can play as a major factor in the election, at least in central Kerala.

Meanwhile, party leaders are yet to respond to the reports regarding Satheesan's visit to the Church headquarters. District Congress Committee (DCC) president Muhammed Shiyaz said the party has no official information about Satheesan’s meeting with the Major Archbishop at Kakkanad. “The Congress is continuing its outreach programmes among various communities, and party leaders are actively engaging with religious and community leaders. We expect the support of a major section of the Christian community in the forthcoming Assembly elections,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shiyaz added that a small section of the Christian community that had supported the BJP in the last Lok Sabha polls has now realised its mistake, citing incidents of violence against Christian institutions and missionary workers in several northern states. “Only the Congress can safeguard the interests of the Christian community, which is facing threats from the BJP. We will continue our outreach programmes across the state,” he said.