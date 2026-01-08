Karassery : A controversy has erupted at the Karassery panchayat after UDF members in the opposition demanded the removal of a CPM inscription from the iron grill installed over a public well at the Sarkar Parambu Colony, alleging violation of norms.

The UDF alleged that engraving the party name on the iron structure was in violation of the norms. While several welfare activities are often carried out through sponsorships, it is customary not to display the names of political parties on public utilities, they said. The Congress mandalam committee had earlier raised the issue through a formal complaint.

The controversy centres on the iron protective cover installed over the public well at the Sarkar Parambu Colony, which has `CPM' inscribed prominently at its centre.

UDF members Jamshid Olakkara, T M Jaffer, Amina Banu, Musheer Pattankunnan, N K Anwar, Seenath Kanavanchery, C K Vijeesh and Aseena Basheer visited the disputed well and said that a complaint had been submitted to the panchayat secretary.