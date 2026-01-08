Pathanamthitta: Around 1.6 lakh tins of Aravana prasadam prepared for distribution to pilgrims have hardened, causing major losses to the Travancore Devaswom Board, which has blamed the problem on jaggery with a higher sweetness level that reduced moisture content.

This season, the Travancore Devaswom Board awarded contracts for the supply of 45 lakh kg of jaggery to three Maharashtra-based factories- Viraj, Yashwant and Annapurna. Of this, 33 lakh kg has already been transported to Sannidhanam, while another 8 lakh kg reached Pampa.

Officials said the jaggery initially supplied by one of the firms had a higher sweetness level and a lighter colour, raising concerns. However, tests conducted at the Food Safety Laboratory in Pampa confirmed that the jaggery was fit for consumption, following which it was cleared for use at Sannidhanam.

The aravana prepared using this jaggery, meanwhile, had a lighter colour than usual. In an effort to improve shelf life, the moisture content in it was reduced to the maximum extent, a factor believed to have led to the hardening of the product.

The Board had suffered similar losses in 2023 due to issues related to the quality of cardamom used in aravana production. In January 2023, following allegations that food safety inspections had detected excessive toxic content in cardamom, the distribution of 6,65,159 tins of aravana was suspended.

Subsequent tests conducted at a central laboratory, as directed by the Supreme Court, found no excessive pesticide residues. However, by the time the legal battle, lasting over a year and a half, came to an end, the aravana had become completely unfit for use.

As a result, the Devaswom Board incurred a loss of ₹6.65 crore. The aravana ultimately had to be destroyed, a process that also involved further expenditure.