Kochi: Four police officers from the Kuruppampady police station in Ernakulam Rural have been placed under suspension as part of an ongoing inquiry into allegations that they took bribes to shield two cyber fraud suspects wanted by the Gujarat police.

The action follows a surprise inspection conducted by the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) at the Kuruppampady police station on Thursday. Sources indicate that the investigation is still in its initial stage. Those suspended include one grade sub-inspector and three civil police officers.

According to preliminary findings, the officers are accused of accepting bribes totalling more than ₹6 lakh from two individuals residing within their jurisdiction.

The alleged payments were made after officers from the Gujarat Police arrived in Kerala with a warrant in connection with a cyber fraud case, sources said. Apart from the vigilance probe, the incident is also being examined internally by the Ernakulam Rural Police. Further action will depend on the outcome of the parallel inquiries, officials added.