Kochi: Several companies operating in the Edayar industrial area have illegally encroached on the banks of the Periyar River, obstructing the construction of a proposed riverside walkway.

Officials of the Irrigation Department, who recently inspected the site, confirmed that construction activities were being carried out without permission. Notices will be issued from the department's subdivision office to those responsible for the unauthorised works on the riverbanks.

The court has already directed the construction of a walkway and a protective wall along the riverbank to regulate pollution and prevent contamination of the river water. Acting on the order, the Taluk Survey Department had initiated a survey several months ago, covering a stretch of about 750 metres. However, the survey was later halted, and no further action followed.

Following the detection of the encroachments, officials said the Taluk Survey Department would be issued a notice to complete the survey on an emergency basis.