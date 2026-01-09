Kochi : The investigation into the politically volatile Sabarimala gold theft has escalated, with the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) formally stepping in to probe the financial trail in the case. Following approval from the Union Government, the Kochi unit of the central agency has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) under various provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

​This intervention adds a critical new dimension to the case already under the scrutiny of a Kerala High Court-supervised Special Investigation Team (SIT). The ED’s probe, expected to be led by an officer of the rank of Joint Director, will focus specifically on the proceeds of crime. The agency is likely to arraign all those named by the SIT, with sources indicating that more suspects could be added as the inquiry widens.

​The case, which centres on the alleged theft of gold from the temple’s door frame and the Dwarapalaka idols, has seen a tumultuous investigative timeline. Initially handled by the State Crime Branch, the probe was transferred to the High Court-appointed SIT following intense political backlash against the State Government. The ED had been quietly monitoring the situation since October last year, initiating preliminary inquiries after potential money laundering aspects surfaced.

​To solidify its case, the ED engaged in a legal tussle at the Kollam Vigilance Court to access case-related documents. Despite stiff opposition from the SIT, the court granted the ED access after the agency argued that acts of forgery and misappropriation of temple assets constituted scheduled offences under Section 467 of the Indian Penal Code. Having reviewed these documents and finding prima facie evidence that the prime accused Unnikrishnan Potti and others possessed proceeds of crime, the ED sought and received the Centre's nod to file its own case.

​The agency is likely to summon all the accused for questioning. The timing of this central crackdown is particularly significant, as the gold theft allegations became a potent campaign weapon for the opposition during the recent local body polls, contributing to the ruling Left Democratic Front’s setbacks.