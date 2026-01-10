Munnar: Former Devikulam MLA and ex-CPM leader from Idukki, S Rajendran, has broken his silence amid speculation over his plans to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). He confirmed that he had met BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and held discussions with him. However, he added that any announcement regarding this would be made by the saffron party.

With this, clarity has emerged regarding long-standing rumours about Rajendran’s party switch, which have been circulating since the CPM initiated disciplinary action against him. For the past three years, there has been widespread speculation that Rajendran would join the BJP.

Rajendran recently travelled to Thiruvananthapuram and met Rajeev Chandrasekhar. He stated that he did not raise any personal demands or place any special conditions for joining the party during the discussions.

Even if he joins the BJP, Rajendran is unlikely to contest from Devikulam in the upcoming Assembly elections. Earlier, he had also held discussions in Delhi with senior BJP leader Prakash Javadekar.

Speaking to Onmanorama on Saturday, Rajendran confirmed that he had met and held discussions with BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar, adding that the final decision rests with the party. He clarified that he has not sought any position within the party or a seat in the upcoming elections.

Responding to a question on whether there would be any political developments before the Assembly elections, Rajendran said the decision would not be his alone and would be taken by the BJP.

Rajendran is expected to formally take BJP membership at a meeting to be held in Munnar under the leadership of the party’s state leaders.

CPM had suspended Rajendran from the party after an internal inquiry panel found that he had worked against LDF candidate Raja in Devikulam during the 2021 assembly elections. Although party leaders made several attempts to bring him back, Rajendran was unwilling to return. Speculation about his political shift intensified during the parliamentary and local body elections, though he had then maintained that no decision had been taken.