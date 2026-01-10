Thodupuzha: Two rubber tapping workers were injured after being attacked by a wild bison while on their way to work in the early hours of Saturday. The injured were Murali (60) of Koovakkattu and Sabu (62) of Purayidathil, both residents of Manchikkallu in Udumbannoor.

Murali sustained a fracture to his hand and has been admitted to a private hospital in Thodupuzha. Sabu also suffered injuries to his hand, though his condition is reported to be stable.

The incident occurred around 3.30 am at the Oli Virippu area of Manchikkallu. As part of their routine, both had set out early for rubber tapping. Sabu, who was riding a scooter, noticed the wild bison on the road ahead and swerved the vehicle, sustaining a minor hand injury but managing to escape.

Proceeding further, Sabu found Murali lying injured on the road after he was knocked down by the bison. Family members and natives were immediately informed, following which Murali was rushed to the hospital.

Upon receiving information from the natives, Forest Department officials reached the spot before 5 am and conducted a search in the area, but the wild bison could not be traced.

Former panchayat president M Latheesh said that while the area had witnessed incidents of wild boar menace in the past, this was the first instance of a wild bison attack. He urged Forest Department officials to remain vigilant to prevent the recurrence of such incidents.