Idukki: The CPM district leadership has refrained from distancing itself from former Devikulam MLA S Rajendran despite his public admission that he held talks with BJP state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar and hinted at plans to join the saffron party. While Rajendran’s possible party switch has made headlines, the CPM maintains that there was nothing improper about the meeting and that he has not explicitly stated that he is joining the BJP.

Responding to queries, CPM district secretary C V Varghese said Rajendran had only met Rajeev Chandrasekhar and had not announced any decision to join the BJP. Varghese said he personally spoke to Rajendran after media reports emerged, and the former legislator clarified that the discussion with Chandrasekhar was on personal matters.

Varghese added that Rajendran informed him he was travelling in connection with his daughter’s wedding functions and would get in touch after two days. According to Varghese, Rajendran did not express any disagreement with the CPM during the conversation.

He said an issue related to Rajendran had earlier been discussed by the party and that appropriate action had been taken. Varghese noted that Rajendran is currently not a CPM member, but added that the party neither asked him to leave nor did Rajendran openly express dissent against it.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CPM does not view discussions with any individual as a political decision or a shift in stance, Varghese said, adding that such controversies are common in the run-up to elections. As long as Rajendran does not publicly disown the CPM, there is no need for the party to disown him either, he said.

However, following disciplinary action, Rajendran has, on several occasions over the past three years, levelled allegations and counter-allegations against the CPM and its leaders, including M M Mani and K V Sasi. He also did not seek to renew his party membership during the conference period.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite these differences, the CPM district leadership appears keen to avoid severing ties with Rajendran unless he formally joins the BJP. With the Assembly elections approaching, the party is wary of the political fallout that could arise from the perception that a former CPM MLA and state committee member has joined the BJP. This concern is seen as driving the party’s cautious and conciliatory approach.