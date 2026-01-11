Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government has sought the views of the Home Department on a recommendation by the Justice J B Koshy Commission calling for vigilance against centres, if any, that force girls into religious conversion. The Commission has further recommended that, if such practices are found, the police should be directed to intervene and take stringent action against those responsible. The government appointed JB Koshy Commission to study the educational, economic and welfare issues of Christian minorities in the state.

After studying the social and economic backwardness of Christian minority communities, the Commission forwarded its recommendations to the departments concerned. Regarding religious conversion, the Home Department's views were specifically sought. However, there is no clarity on whether the department has submitted its response. Officials declined to comment, stating that the Commission’s report has not yet been made public by the government.

The Commission has also recommended that there is no need to enact the Kerala Marriage Registration Bill, 2020, which mandates priests to officiate marriages even when the bride and groom follow different forms of worship. The Bill requires priests to solemnise a marriage if a person who believes in a form of worship involving the priest chooses to marry someone from another faith or religious practice. The Commission pointed out that those who refuse to comply could face up to three years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹10,000.

According to the Commission, marriages between Christians and persons belonging to other religions should be conducted under the Special Marriage Act. Forcing priests to perform marriage rituals contrary to Church rules amounts to a violation of religious and individual freedom, it observed. The government has also sought the views of the Home and Law Departments on this matter.

Government rules out need for new civil law

With regard to another recommendation by the Justice J B Koshy Commission that no new civil law is required for the administration of churches or the protection of their properties, the government has noted that no action is necessary. The Commission’s recommendations were compiled into a list and forwarded to the respective departments. In the section dealing with this issue, the government has recorded that no further action is required.

The Kerala Church Bill, prepared by the Kerala Law Reforms Commission in 2019, triggered major controversy in the state. Although the government has not stated that it will be enacted into law, many expressed apprehension about its provisions before the Commission.