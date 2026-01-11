The Kerala Lalithakala Akademi has invited applications from visual arts students for its various merit scholarships for the academic year 2025–26. Students born in Kerala can submit their applications online through the official website www.lalithkala.org until January 30. Selected students will be eligible to receive scholarship amounts of up to ₹50,000.

Eligibility

Applicants should be pursuing visual arts courses during the 2025-26 academic year in government-approved institutions or universities.

(a) A scholarship amount of ₹50,000 each will be given to 14 students enrolled for MFA (Master of Fine Arts) / MVA (Master of Visual Arts) / Post Diploma (First and Second year) programmes in Painting, Sculpture, New Media, Graphics (Printmaking), Applied Art, Kerala Mural or Art History.

(b) Similarly, 14 students pursuing the following courses will receive a scholarship amount of ₹25,000 each: BFA (Bachelor of Fine Arts) / BVA (Bachelor of Visual Arts) / National Diploma (Three / Four years) programmes in Painting, Sculpture, New Media, Graphics (Printmaking), Applied Art, Kerala Mural or Art History.

Documents required

The following documents should be uploaded along with the applications:

1) A write-up on the project proposed to be completed by the student during the programme, mentioning the medium and other details.

2) Ten photographs of the applicant’s own creations.

3) If the student wishes to create a video installation as a project, a copy of the video of an earlier work should be uploaded.

Selections will take place based on the standard of the proposed project and the performance of the applicant in the interview. Students selected for the scholarships will have to choose either a teacher of theirs or a recognised artist as a mentor.

The scholarship amount will be distributed in 10 instalments. Selected students must submit detailed monthly reports, including images, to the Akademi on the progress of their project. The Akademi will evaluate progress every three months and, if satisfactory, continue the scholarship.

A video/slide presentation has to be prepared after the second evaluation. The third evaluation will be conducted after the project's completion.

Students selected for this scholarship should not accept any other scholarship.

Other scholarships

Additionally, the Akademi offers the following scholarships. The last date to submit online applications for these scholarships is also January 30. However, students who are already receiving any other scholarship cannot apply.

(a) K P Krishna Kumar Scholarship: Two students in the third or fourth year of BFA (Sculpture) will receive ₹15,000 each.

(b) K Karunakaran Memorial Scholarship: Five students pursuing the final year of the MFA/MVA programme of the academic year that started in June 2025 will receive ₹ 6,000 each.

Five final-year students in BFA/BVA programmes will receive ₹5,000 each under this scholarship.

Students should upload a portfolio of 10 colour photos of their artworks created during the course, along with a CV, with their online applications.

For more details, contact 73564 47221.