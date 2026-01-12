APJ Abdul Kalam Award ceremony in Thiruvananthapuram to be attended by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis Catholicos Bava, and Ramesh Chennithala; inauguration of Vivekananda Jayanti celebration by novelist Vennala Mohan in Kottayam; Great Bombay Circus in Kochi; are some of the events in Kerala on January 12, 2025.

Thiruvananthapuram

Mascot Hotel: National summit on 'The use of modern technology in recruitment procedures' by the Kerala PSC, inaugurated by Governor Rajendra Arlekar, 9:30 am

Press Club Hall: Pachalloor Sukumaran death anniversary and award ceremony, attended by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, N K Premachandran MP, and Ramesh Chennithala, 10:30 am

Karyavattom Govt. Engineering College: State Youth Commission's Youth Day celebration, inaugurated by Minister Saji Cherian, 2:00 pm

Thykadu Kerala Gandhi Smaraka Nidhi Hall: APJ Abdul Kalam Award ceremony, attended by Adoor Gopalakrishnan, Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis Catholicos Bava, and Ramesh Chennithala, 5:30 pm

Legislative Assembly Complex: Legislative Assembly International Book Festival, 10:00 am

Thykadu Ganesham: Lecture by Nemom Pushparaj, 6:45 pm

Manvila Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan Senior Secondary School: Inauguration of Kalabharati Study Centre, 1:30 pm

Kollam

Ashramam 8 Point Art Cafe: Art exhibition, 11:00 am

Kottayam

Kottayam BCM College Education Theatre: Social Work Supervision Conference – 10:00 am

Thapasya Kala Kendram Hall: Inauguration of Vivekananda Jayanti celebration. Novelist Vennala Mohan – 4:00 pm

Kochi

Perandoor Vivekananda Statue: Floral tribute on the occasion of Vivekananda Jayanti, led by Elamakkara Vivekananda Study Centre – 7:30 am

Symposium as part of the International Anglo-Indian Meet – 10:00 am

Kaloor Manappattiparambu: Great Bombay Circus – 1:00 pm, 4:00 pm, 7:00 pm

Fort Kochi Vasco da Gama Square: Heritage Walk as part of the International Anglo-Indian Meet; Mayor V.K. Minimol – 5:00 pm

Fort Kochi Cochin Club: 'Meeting the Community', a Kochi regional meet as part of the International Anglo-Indian Meet – 6:00 pm

Edappally Changampuzha Park: Sreenivasan commemoration, Metro Film Society film screening 'Arabikkatha' – 6:00 pm

Chavara Cultural Centre: Bharatanatyam (by Shafeekudheen and Shabana) at the dance festival organized by Dharani and Chavara Cultural Centre – 6:30 pm

Kozhikode

Town Hall: U A Khader commemoration, "The Grandeur of Khader's Stories," inauguration by P K Poker at 2:00 pm, Public meeting inaugurated by T D Ramakrishnan at 5:00 pm

Malabar Christian College Ground: "Samara Kahalam" (Call to Protest) youth rally by the Youth Congress State Committee against the Central and State governments, 3:00 pm Concluding session at Beach Freedom Square, inaugurated by AICC Secretary B.V. Srinivas, 5:00 pm

Alkapuri: KPCC Industries Cell District Committee installation and convention, inaugurated by A.P. Anilkumar MLA, 3:00 pm

Sarovaram Biopark: District-level inauguration of 'Ayush Vibe 4, Wellness, Health and Happiness', by Thottathil Raveendran MLA, 3:30 pm

Academy Art Gallery: Inauguration of 'Iksha 26', a painting exhibition, by artist Paul Kallanode, 4:00 pm

Book discussion on "Mundyadi Damodaran's Literature and Friendship," 4:30 pm

Alkapuri: Vivekananda Jayanti and National Youth Day celebration led by Vivekananda Study Circle, 4:30 pm

Venezuela solidarity meeting led by the Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangham Town Area Committee, inaugurated by K T Kunhikannan, Director of Keluettan Study and Research Centre, 5:30 pm

Venezuela solidarity meeting led by the Purogamana Kalasahitya Sangham Town Area Committee, inaugurated by K T Kunhikannan, Director of Keluettan Study and Research Centre, 5:30 pm Mananchira Maidan, Dr C BC Warrier Floodlit Court: Kalyan Kendra South India Inter-School Basketball Tournament, 6:00 pm